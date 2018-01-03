Market Update: Tech Mahindra hits new 52-week high, ICICI Bank top Nifty gainer; Dr Reddy's falls 2%

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 71 points and was trading at 33883 while the Nifty gained 28 points and was trading at 10470.

Nifty Metal was the outperforming sector adding close to 1 percent led by JSPL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries each adding 1 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were ICICI Bank which was up over 1.6 percent while Vedanta added 1.3 percent. Hindalco Industries, HPCL and Adani Ports were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Graphite India which jumped 5 percent while Rain Industries, RComm, Reliance Industries and Coal India were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Dr Reddy's Labs which fell close to 3 percent followed by ONGC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Infosys.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Fortis Healthcare which jumped over 6 percent while Adani Enterprises added close to 6 percent. Videocon and Sobha were the other top gainers.

62 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Adani Enterprises, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Power and Rain Industries among others.

From the BSE, HEG, Jubilant Food, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 1230 stocks advancing as against 352 declines while 410 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 912 stocks advanced and 1641 stocks declined while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.

