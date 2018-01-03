App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Tech Mahindra hits new 52-week high, ICICI Bank top Nifty gainer; Dr Reddy's falls 2%

62 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Adani Enterprises, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Power and Rain Industries among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 71 points and was trading at 33883 while the Nifty gained 28  points and was trading at 10470.

Nifty Metal was the outperforming sector adding close to 1 percent led by JSPL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries each adding 1 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were ICICI Bank which was up over 1.6 percent while Vedanta added 1.3 percent. Hindalco Industries, HPCL and Adani Ports were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Graphite India which jumped 5 percent while Rain Industries, RComm, Reliance Industries and Coal India were the other active stocks.

related news

The top Nifty losers included Dr Reddy's Labs which fell close to 3 percent followed by ONGC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Infosys.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Fortis Healthcare which jumped over 6 percent while Adani Enterprises added close to 6 percent. Videocon and Sobha were the other top gainers.

62 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Adani Enterprises, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Power and Rain Industries among others.

From the BSE,  HEG, Jubilant Food, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 1230 stocks advancing as against 352 declines while 410 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 912 stocks advanced and 1641 stocks declined while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.