Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM IST
Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: TCS, Infosys hit new 52-week high ahead of results; Aban Offshore zooms 7%, Fortis Health falls 5%

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 805 stocks advancing as against 779 declines while 417 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1152 stocks advanced and 961 stocks declined while 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a negative note with the Sensex shedding 21 points and was trading at 34413 while the Nifty was down 17 points and was trading at 10614.

The Nifty realty index was the outperforming sector gaining 0.4 percent led by Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Indiabulls Real Estates.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Tech Mahindra and Infosys each adding 1 percent followed by ONGC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were Aban Offshore which zoomed over 7 percent followed by Jai Corp, JSPL, Indiabulls Real Estate and RIIL

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Aban Offshore and Symphony which jumped 8-9 percent while Jai Corp, Jindal Saw and Jubilant Food were the other gainers.

Fortis Healthcare from the BSE Index was down over 5 percent.

69 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including TCS which is scheduled to declare its Q3 numbers later today followed by Tech Mahindra, Arvind, CESC, Infosys, KPIT Tech and NIIT Tech among others.

From the BSE, TCS, Infosys, CESC, NIIT Tech, Tech Mahindra and PC Jeweller were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 805 stocks advancing as against 779  declines while 417 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1152 stocks advanced and 961 stocks declined while 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

