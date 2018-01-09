Market Update: RIL, Coal India top Nifty gainers; Axis Bank hits new 52-week high, Tata Motors most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 51 points and was trading at 34404 while the Nifty gained 2 points and was trading at 10625.

The Nifty realty index was the outperforming sector gaining 1.3 percent led by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Phoenix Mills and Sobha.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Coal India which jumped 6.5 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Lupin and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were Coal India, Philips Carbon, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate and Prakash Industries.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Coal India, Bombay Burmah, Max India, Raymond and Arvind.

105 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, Arvind, Bombay Burmah, Century Textiles, HCL Infosystems, HOEC, M&M Financial, NIIT Tech, Sun TV and Titan Company among others.

From the BSE, Bombay Burmah, Shriram Transport, Thermax, Sun TV, Titan Company, CESC and Tata Chemicals were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday morning with 780 stocks advancing as against 844 declines while 378 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1222 stocks advanced and 1149 stocks declined while 76 remained unchanged on the BSE.

