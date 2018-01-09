App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: RIL, Coal India top Nifty gainers; Axis Bank hits new 52-week high, Tata Motors most active

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday morning with 780 stocks advancing as against 844 declines while 378 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1222 stocks advanced and 1149 stocks declined while 76 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 51 points and was trading at 34404 while the Nifty gained 2 points and was trading at 10625.

The Nifty realty index was the outperforming sector gaining 1.3 percent led by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Phoenix Mills and Sobha.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Coal India which jumped 6.5 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Lupin and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were Coal India, Philips Carbon, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate and Prakash Industries.

related news

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Coal India, Bombay Burmah, Max India, Raymond and Arvind.

105 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, Arvind, Bombay Burmah, Century Textiles, HCL Infosystems, HOEC, M&M Financial, NIIT Tech, Sun TV and Titan Company among others.

From the BSE, Bombay Burmah, Shriram Transport, Thermax, Sun TV, Titan Company, CESC and Tata Chemicals were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday morning with 780 stocks advancing as against 844 declines while 378 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1222 stocks advanced and 1149 stocks declined while 76 remained unchanged on the BSE.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Arvind #Axis Bank #Bombay Burmah #Buzzing Stocks #Century Textiles #CESC #Coal India #HCL Infosystems #HOEC #Indiabulls Real Estate #M&M Financial #Max India #NIIT TECH #Oberoi Realty #Philips Carbon #Phoenix Mills #Prakash Industries #Raymond #Shriram Transport #Sobha #Sun TV #Tata Chemicals #Tata Motors #Thermax #Titan Company

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.