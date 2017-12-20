App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Ramco Cements, RComm zoom 13-15%, Hindalco, Hero Moto top gainers; Maruti most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1110 stocks advancing as against 565 declines while 314 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1684 stocks advanced and 955 stocks declined while 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Wednesday with the Sensex adding 29 points and was trading at 33866 while the Nifty gained 9 points and was trading at 10472.

Nifty Realty continued to outperform rallying over 3 percent led by HDILIndiabulls Real Estate and Delta Corp.

The midcap index was also in the green with Reliance Power jumping 5 percent followed by Unitech.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Hindalco Industries which gained 2 percent followed by Hero Moto which added 1.91 percent. ONGCLupin and Larsen & Toubro were the other top gainers.

related news

The most active stocks were Maruti SuzukiPNB, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Jet Airways.

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, HPCL, Ambuja Cements and Tata Steel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Reliance Communications which zoomed over 15 percent and Ramco Cements jumped over 13 percent. Future Consumer, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate were the other top gainers.

140 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Atul, Balkrishna Industries, Delta Corp, GAIL India, Future Consumer, GSK Consumer, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, JSPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M Financial, Maruti, Motherson Sumi, Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Media among others.

From the BSE, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirts, Atul, SRF, HDFC Bank, HUL, Shriram Transport and Raymond were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1110 stocks advancing as against 565 declines while 314 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1684 stocks advanced and 955 stocks declined while 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.