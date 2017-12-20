Market Update: Ramco Cements, RComm zoom 13-15%, Hindalco, Hero Moto top gainers; Maruti most active

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Wednesday with the Sensex adding 29 points and was trading at 33866 while the Nifty gained 9 points and was trading at 10472.

Nifty Realty continued to outperform rallying over 3 percent led by HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate and Delta Corp.

The midcap index was also in the green with Reliance Power jumping 5 percent followed by Unitech.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Hindalco Industries which gained 2 percent followed by Hero Moto which added 1.91 percent. ONGC, Lupin and Larsen & Toubro were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, PNB, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Jet Airways.

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, HPCL, Ambuja Cements and Tata Steel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Reliance Communications which zoomed over 15 percent and Ramco Cements jumped over 13 percent. Future Consumer, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate were the other top gainers.

140 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Atul, Balkrishna Industries, Delta Corp, GAIL India, Future Consumer, GSK Consumer, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, JSPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M Financial, Maruti, Motherson Sumi, Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Media among others.

From the BSE, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirts, Atul, SRF, HDFC Bank, HUL, Shriram Transport and Raymond were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1110 stocks advancing as against 565 declines while 314 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1684 stocks advanced and 955 stocks declined while 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.