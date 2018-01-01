Market Update: Nifty Realty outperforms as Unitech zooms 13%; L&T, SBI top gainers, RComm down 2%

Welcoming 2018, the Indian benchmark indices on the first day of the new year were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 23 points and was trading at 34080 while the Nifty shed 1 point and was trading at 10529.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector jumping 1.34 percent led by Unitech which zoomed 13 percent followed by Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Larsen & Toubro, GAIL India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks were Reliance Communications which fell 2.6 percent while Infibeam zoomed 7 percent followed by Reliance Power, Reliance Capital and Unitech.

The top Nifty losers included Bharti Infratel, Wipro, TCS, Hindalco and Hindustan Unilever.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Unitech which zoomed 10 percent while Infibeam was up 8 percent. Central Bank of India, Reliance Power and Whirlpool were the other top gainers.

67 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Concor, GMR Infra, HEG, JSPL, Reliance Power, Unitech and Whirlpool.

From the BSE, Wabco, SRF, Whirlpool, Jet Airways and L&T Infotech were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday morning with 1036 stocks advancing as against 545 declines while 433 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1356 stocks advanced and 582 stocks declined while 79 remained unchanged on the BSE.