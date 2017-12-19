App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 18, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty pharma outshines as Sun Pharma gains 2%; Maruti hits record high, SBI up 3%

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon with 1140 stocks advancing as against 505 declines while 356 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1676 stocks advanced and 797 stocks declined on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices started on a negative note with the Sensex cracking over 600 points but recovered majorly and was up 267 points on Monday morning on the back of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results which are currently underway indicating a substantial lead by BJP.

The Nifty was up over 87 points while the Sensex gained 267 points. The midcap index was the outperforming sector gaining 1.4 percent led by IRB Infra, L&T Finance, Mcleod Russel, Petronet LNG, Sun TV, Tata Global and Union Bank.

Bank Nifty was up over 1 percent led by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank.

CNX Pharma zoomed close to 2 percent as stocks like Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs were up 2 percent followed by Cipla and Cadila Healthcare.

related news

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained over 3.5 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks were State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Enterprises.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Page Industries which zoomed over 8 percent while Bombay Dyeing, Adani Enterprises, Sobha and Videocon Industries were the other top gainers.

65 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including HDFC Bank, Bombay Dyeing, GAIL India, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company among others.

From the BSE, 119 stocks hit new 52-week high including Maruti Suzuki, Page Industries, GSK Consumer, SRF, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon  with 1140 stocks advancing as against 505 declines while 356 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1676 stocks advanced and 797 stocks declined on the BSE.

Nomura has maintained a buy on HDFC Bank and has raised the target to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,200. It expects Rs 18,000 crore capital raise while capital raise is likely to add 12 percent to FY19 book.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.