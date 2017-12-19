Market Update: Nifty pharma outshines as Sun Pharma gains 2%; Maruti hits record high, SBI up 3%

The Indian benchmark indices started on a negative note with the Sensex cracking over 600 points but recovered majorly and was up 267 points on Monday morning on the back of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results which are currently underway indicating a substantial lead by BJP.

The Nifty was up over 87 points while the Sensex gained 267 points. The midcap index was the outperforming sector gaining 1.4 percent led by IRB Infra, L&T Finance, Mcleod Russel, Petronet LNG, Sun TV, Tata Global and Union Bank.

Bank Nifty was up over 1 percent led by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank.

CNX Pharma zoomed close to 2 percent as stocks like Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs were up 2 percent followed by Cipla and Cadila Healthcare.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained over 3.5 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks were State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Enterprises.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Page Industries which zoomed over 8 percent while Bombay Dyeing, Adani Enterprises, Sobha and Videocon Industries were the other top gainers.

65 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including HDFC Bank, Bombay Dyeing, GAIL India, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company among others.

From the BSE, 119 stocks hit new 52-week high including Maruti Suzuki, Page Industries, GSK Consumer, SRF, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon with 1140 stocks advancing as against 505 declines while 356 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1676 stocks advanced and 797 stocks declined on the BSE.

Nomura has maintained a buy on HDFC Bank and has raised the target to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,200. It expects Rs 18,000 crore capital raise while capital raise is likely to add 12 percent to FY19 book.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd