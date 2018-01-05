Market Update: Nifty Midcap outshines; Yes Bank jumps 6%, RComm most active, Idea zooms 11%

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 159 points and was trading at 34128 while the Nifty gained 41 points and was trading at 10547.

The Nifty midcap index was the outperforming sector gaining 1.22 percent led by IFCI, Apollo Tyres, India Cements, Just Dial, JP Associates and Jubilant Foodworks.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Yes Bank which gained close to 6 percent while Adani Ports was up over 3 percent. Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Communications, Yes Bank, Idea Cellular, Maruti Suzuki and Jindal Steel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Idea Cellular which zoomed 11 percent while Lakshmi Machine was up 9 percent. IDFC Bank, Eros International and Bajaj Electric were the other top Sensex gainers.

161 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Bajaj Electric, CESC, Century Textiles, Escorts, EID Parry, JSW Steel, L&T, United Spirits, Oil India, SAIL, Sun TV, Tata Steel and Titan among others.

From the United Spirits, Jubilant Food, L&T, Raymond and CESC were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1042 stocks advancing as against 653 declines while 307 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1721 stocks advanced and 1098 stocks declined while 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.