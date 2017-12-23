App
Dec 22, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty IT rallies as Infosys, TCS gain; Bharti Airtel jumps 2%, Maruti most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1067 stocks advancing as against 577 declines while 350 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1586 stocks advanced and 915 stocks declined while 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex adding 166 points and was trading at 33922 while the Nifty gained 37 points and was trading at 10478.

Nifty IT  was the outperforming sector gaining 1.2 percent led by Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Mindtree.

The PSU banking index was also up over 1 percent as stocks like State Bank of India, PNB, OBC, Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank led the index higher.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys which added over 2 percent while Bharti Airtel was up 2 percent. ONGC, TCS and State Bank of  India were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki which gained over 1 percent followed by reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Infosys and Bharti Airtel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included HCC and Polaris which added over 7 percent each while Adani Power, IL&FS Transport and Adani Transmission were the other top gainers.

105 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Century Textiles, Future Consumer, Infosys, JSPL, United Spirits, Mindtree, Tata Global, Voltas and Wockhardt among others.

From the BSE, United Spirts, SRF, Ceat and Century Textiles were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

