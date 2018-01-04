Market Update: L&T, Jet Airways cruise to new 52-week high; Asian Paints top gainer, Philips Carbon up 11%

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 47 points and was trading at 33840 while the Nifty gained 13 points and was trading at 10456.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Asian Paints which gained 1.78 percent while ONGC was up 1.5 percent. UPL, IndusInd Bank and GAIL India were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Rain Industries, Graphite India and Reliance Communications. Philips Carbon was the other active stocks which zoomed 11 percent.

The top Nifty losers included Tata Motors, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Yes Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included SJVN which zoomed 11 percent while UCO Bank was up 8 percent. Dena Bank, IDBI and NHPC were the other top gainers.

104 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, Bajaj Electricals, Graphite India, Hexaware, Jet Airways, Jubilant Food, L&T and Zee Media among others.

From the BSE, HEG, Jubilant Food, L&T, Sun TV and Sagar Cements were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1153 stocks advancing as against 421 declines while 421 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1571 stocks advanced and 571 stocks declined while 69 remained unchanged on the BSE.