Market Update: IFCI zooms 24%; L&T, HCL Tech top Nifty gainers, Sun TV at 52-week high, M&M falls 3%

The Indian benchmark indices were trading flat on Thursday afternoon with the Sensex down 14 points while the Nifty was down 1 point at 10444.

Unitech from the realty space zoomed over 12 percent after the 2G case verdict.

The media stocks were also buzzing with Sun TV Network jumping close to 5 percent while Network18 and TV18 Broadcast added close to 3 percent each.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Larsen & Toubro which gained over 2 percent followed by HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks were Wockhardt, Sun TV, Maruti Suzuki, RComm and Reliance Capital.

The top Nifty losers included Mahindra & Mahindra which fell 3 percent while Axis Bank, Maruti, HUL and Bajaj Finance were the other losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included IFCI which zoomed over 24 percent followed by Unitech, Wockhardt and Manappuram Finance.

116 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Arvind, Biocon, GSK Consumer, Jet Airways, United Spirits, Raymond and Sun TV among others.

From the BSE, United Spirits, Raymond, MM Forgings, GSK Consumer and SRF were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1107 stocks advancing as against 552 declines. On the other hand, 1672 stocks advanced and 922 stocks declined on the BSE.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd