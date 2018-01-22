Market Update: HDFC twins top Nifty gainers, hit new 52-week high; ONGC jumps 5%, JP Associates zooms 10%

The Indian benchmark indices on Monday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex gaining 134 points and was trading at 35,653 while the Nifty was up 22 points and was trading at 10,916.

CNX Energy was the outperforming sector which gained over 1 percent as stocks like ONGC jumped close to 5 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Indiabulls Housing Finance and ONGC which jumped over 5 percent each while Adani Ports, Yes Bank and Reliance Industries were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Jubilant Foodworks which was up over 4 percent while Religare Enterprises, ONGC and Reliance Communications were the other active stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Jaiprakash Associates which zoomed over 10 percent followed by Radico Khaitan, Jubilant Foodworks, ONGC and Future Lifestyle Fashions.

12 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including HDFC, HDFC Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Radico Khaitan and GNA Axles.

From the BSE, Jubilant Food, HDFC Bank, HDFC, NIIT Tech, Mindtree and Adani Ports were some of the stocks which hit fresh 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday morning with 838 stocks advancing as against 620 declines while 198 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1392 stocks advanced and 822 stocks declined while 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Research and broking firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a buy on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 1,069. It believes that ARPUs is likely to hover at Rs 144 in Q4 led by recent cut and expects competitive intensity to remain high over 2-3 quarters.

