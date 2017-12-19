Market Update: HDFC Bank hits record high as Bank Nifty outperforms; SBI, Vedanta up 1-3%, RIL, Maruti most active

The Indian benchmark indices started on a negative note with the Sensex cracking over 600 points but recovered majorly and was up 100 points on Monday morning on the back of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results which are currently underway.

The Nifty was up over 34 points while the Sensex gained 100 points.

Bank Nifty was up close to 1 percent led by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Nifty IT was in the red as HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.

The midcap index was up 0.7 percent led by Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Zinc, IGL, IRB Infra, Petronet LNG and Reliance Capital.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained over 2 percent followed by Cipla, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank.

The top Nifty losers included UPL, HCL Tech, TCS, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Religare Enterprises was up close to 5 percent while Videocon Industries gained 4 percent. Vedanta, Petronet LNG and Page Industries were the other top gainers.

HDFC Bank, Bombay Dyeing, Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Shriram Transport Finance were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

Dena Bank, Equitas Holdings, Glenmark Pharma and IDFC Bank were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week low.

From the BSE, HDFC Bank, M&M, Shriram Transport, Relaxo Footwears and Bombay Dyeing were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Monday morning with 762 stocks advancing as against 819 declines. On the other hand, 635 stocks advanced and 1259 stocks declined on the BSE.

Nomura has maintained a buy on HDFC Bank and has raised the target to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,200. It expects Rs 18,000 crore capital raise while capital raise is likely to add 12 percent to FY19 book.

