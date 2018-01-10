Market Update: Coal India, Vedanta top Nifty gainers; Welspun most active, zooms 10%, Infosys hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 18 points and was trading at 34461 while the Nifty gained 3 points and was trading at 10639.

The Nifty realty index was the outperforming sector gaining 1 percent led by Oberoi Realty, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Coal India which added 1.8 percent followed by Vedanta, Hindalco, ONGC and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were Welspun India which zoomed over 10 percent followed by Suzlon Energy, Reliance Communications, Unitech and JP Associates.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Welspun India, Shoppers Stop, Tata Sponge, Swan Energy and Jet Airways.

87 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Bombay Burmah, CESC, DLF, Emami, Infosys, Jubilant Food and Tata Elxsi among others.

From the BSE, Bombay Burmah, CESC, Jubilant Foodworks, Cear and Emami were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 960 stocks advancing as against 649 declines while 389 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1357 stocks advanced and 868 stocks declined while 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.