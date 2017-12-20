Market Update: CNX Realty outperforms as HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate jump 4-5%; PNB most active

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Wednesday with the Sensex adding 54 points and was trading at 33890 while the Nifty gained 20 points and was trading at 10483.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector gaining 2.2 percent led by HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Delta Corp.

CNX Pharma was up 0.63 percent as Lupin and Glenmark Pharma added 2-3 percent while Aurobindo Pharma was up over 1 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Lupin which gained 2.3 percent followed by Hero Moto which added 1.97 percent. ONGC, GAIL India and Tata Motors were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were PNB which fell over 4 percent while Maruti was up 0.86 percent. M&M, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Atul and Future Consumer which jumped over 7 percent each while while Unitech, HDIL and Crompton Greaves were the other top gainers.

122 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Atul, Balkrishna Industries, Delta Corp, GAIL India, Future Consumer, GSK Consumer, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, JSPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M Financial, Maruti, Motherson Sumi, Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Media among others.

From the BSE, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirts, Atul, SRF, HDFC Bank, HUL, Shriram Transport and Raymond were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1125 stocks advancing as against 487 declines while 375 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1640 stocks advanced and 798 stocks declined while 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.