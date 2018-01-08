App
Jan 08, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: CNX Pharma outshines as Sun Pharma jumps 3%; L&T, Tech Mahindra hits 52-week high, JSPL up 8%

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday morning with 1161 stocks advancing as against 467 declines while 386 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1633 stocks advanced and 676 stocks declined while 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was yet another record opening for the Indian benchmark indices on Morning morning with the Sensex adding 194 points and was trading at 34344 while the Nifty gained 55 points and was trading at 10613.

The Nifty pharma index was the outperforming sector jumping 2.35 percent led by Sun Pharma which jumped 4 percent while Glenmark Pharma added over 3 percent. Lupin and Divis Labs were the other top pharma gainers.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and Infosys.

The most active stocks were Jindal Steel & Power which zoomed 8 percent while Sun Pharma was up 3 percent. Philips Carbon, Wockhardt and Bharti Airtel were the other active stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included JSPL, Sun Pharma, Philips Carbon, Wockhardt, Sobha, RAIN Industries and Videocon Industries.

156 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Bharat Financial, Biocon, Dabur India, Hexaware, JSPL, Jubilant Food, L&T, Oil India, Raymond, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TV18 Broadcast, Wockhardt and Zee Entertainment among others.

From the BSE, Jubilant Food, L&T, Birla Corp, Raymond, Sun TV and Alkem Labs were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday morning with 1161 stocks advancing as against 467 declines while 386 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1633 stocks advanced and 676 stocks declined while 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

