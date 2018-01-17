App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: CNX IT outperforms as Infosys, TCS hit new 52-week high; RIL, ICICI Bank most active

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Wednesday morning with 357 stocks advancing as against 1276 declines while 373 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 619 stocks advanced and 1745 stocks declined while 80 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex gaining 102 points and was trading at 34873 while the Nifty was up 25 points and was trading at 10721.

The Nifty PSU banking index was one of the outperforming sectors gaining 0.7 percent led by Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, PNB and State Bank of India.

Nifty IT jumped 1.4 percent led by Infosys and TCS, both hitting fresh 52-week high.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys, Adani Ports and Tata Consultancy Services each adding over 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank and Bharti Infratel.

related news

The most active stocks were Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Mphasis which added 4.7 percent followed by Radico Khaitan, Infosys, Dish TV and Thermax.

44 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including ICICI Bank, HUL, Gati, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Wednesday morning with 357 stocks advancing as against 1276  declines while 373 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 619 stocks advanced and 1745 stocks declined while 80 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Adani Ports #Allahabad Bank #Bank Of India #Bharti Infratel #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank #Dish TV #Gati #HDFC #HUL #Infosys #MphasiS #PNB #Radico Khaitan #Reliance Industries #State Bank of India #stocks #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS #Tech Mahindra #Zee Entertainment

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.