Market Update: CNX IT outperforms as Infosys, TCS hit new 52-week high; RIL, ICICI Bank most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex gaining 102 points and was trading at 34873 while the Nifty was up 25 points and was trading at 10721.

The Nifty PSU banking index was one of the outperforming sectors gaining 0.7 percent led by Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, PNB and State Bank of India.

Nifty IT jumped 1.4 percent led by Infosys and TCS, both hitting fresh 52-week high.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys, Adani Ports and Tata Consultancy Services each adding over 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Mphasis which added 4.7 percent followed by Radico Khaitan, Infosys, Dish TV and Thermax.

44 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including ICICI Bank, HUL, Gati, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Wednesday morning with 357 stocks advancing as against 1276 declines while 373 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 619 stocks advanced and 1745 stocks declined while 80 remained unchanged on the BSE.

