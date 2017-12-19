Market Update: CNX Auto rallies as Maruti, Hero Moto jumps 4%, Jain Irrigation zooms over 10%; HUL, Biocon hit 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 162 points and was trading at 33770 while the Nifty gained 52 points and was trading at 10441.

Nifty Auto was the outperforming sector gaining over 3.13 percent led by Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki while from the real estate space Delta Corp zoomed close to 14 percent.

Nifty midcap jumped 1.6 percent led by Jain Irrigation which jumped over 12 percent on assumption of increased rural spending by the government followed by Biocon, India Cements, SAIL, Tata Global, TVS Motor and Unitech.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Maruti Suzuki which jumped 4.5 percent followed by Hero Moto which jumped 4.4 percent. UPL, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bombay Dyeing and ICICI Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Jain Irrigation zoomed close to 13 percent followed by Den Networks, Delta Corp and KEC International.

94 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, Den Networks, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, KEC International, M&M,Maruti, United Spirits, Tata Global, TVS Motor and Wockhardt.

From the BSE, 171 stocks hit fresh 52-week high including Page Industries, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirits, SRF, M&M, Titan Company, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever and TVS Motor .

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Tuesday afternoon with 1308 stocks advancing as against 383 declines while 298 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1831 stocks advanced and 775 stocks declined while 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 560. It believes that Q4 is likely to be very strong with four launches and seasonality kicking in while Q3 FY18 margins will stay muted.

The house continues to like Tata Motors as JLR is entering a sweet spot adding that product launches is likely to drive double-digit growth for the next few quarters.