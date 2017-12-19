Market Update: CNX Auto outperforms as Maruti hits another record high; UPL up 3%, M&M at 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices started the day on a strong note with the Sensex adding 92 points and was trading at 33693 while the Nifty gained 23 points and was trading at 10412.

Nifty Auto was the outperforming sector gaining over 1 percent led by Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Apollo Tyres and Maruti Suzuki.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the green with both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank trading in the green.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were UPL which gained over 3 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki which gained close to 1 percent while REC jumped 3.3 percent. Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Titan Company were the other top active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included GAIL India, HCL Tech, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Religare Enterprises was up close to 5 percent while Jain Irrigation was up 4.5 percent. Delta Corp, Videocon and REC were the other top gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi, PC Jeweller and Titan Company were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

From the BSE, M&M, SRF, Maruti Suzuki and Shriram Transport were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Tuesday morning with 1240 stocks advancing as against 308 declines while 432 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1495 stocks advanced and 391 stocks declined while 87 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 560. It believes that Q4 is likely to be very strong with four launches and seasonality kicking in while Q3 FY18 margins will stay muted.

The house continues to like Tata Motors as JLR is entering a sweet spot adding that product launches is likely to drive double-digit growth for the next few quarters.