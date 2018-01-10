Market Update: BSE Telecom trades in green led by RComm, Bharti Infratel, Idea; Airtel down 0.25%

The Indian benchmark indices shed all of its morning gains with the Sensex down 79 points and was trading at 34,263 while the Nifty shed 27 points and was trading at 10,609.

The BSE telecom index was trading in the green, up 0.62 percent at 1661.23. Among the stocks Bharti Airtel was marginally down 0.25 percent at Rs 508 per share while Idea Cellular was trading in the green, up 0.18 percent at Rs 109 per share. MTNL was down 0.89 percent while Reliance Communications added 1.37 percent and was trading at Rs 33.20 per scrip.

Tata Communications shed 1 pecent intraday with the stock trading at Rs 674 per share. However, Bharti Infratel was trading in the green and was up 0.88 percent with each scrip trading at Rs 371.70.

The market breadth was weak and was in favour of the declines with 599 stocks advancing while 1087 stocks declined and 323 stocks remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1132 stocks advanced and 1642 stocks declined while 118 stocks remained unchanged.