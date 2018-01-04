Market Update: BSE Smallcap Index hits record high; SJVN zooms 12%, SBI, Tata Steel most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday afternoon were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 87 points and was trading at 33883 while the Nifty gained 23 points and was trading at 10466.

The BSE Smallcap Index hit record high today gaining 130 points on an intraday basis hitting an all-time high of 19486.25 led by stocks like Visaka Industries which zoomed close to 16 percent followed by Oriental Carbon which jumped 14 percent.

Medicame Biotech, Rolta and Nitin Fire protection were the other smallcap stocks which added over 10 percent each to the index gains.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Coal India, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro each adding over 2 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks were Graphite India, Philips Carbon, Rain Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

The top Nifty losers included HCL Tech and Sun Pharma falling 1 percent while Tata Motors, BPCL and Wipro were the other losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included SJVN which zoomed 12 percent while UCO Bank was up 8 percent. Dena Bank and IDBI were the other top gainers.

140 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Automotive Axles, CESC, Hindalco, Bajaj Electricals, Graphite India, Hexaware, Jet Airways, Jubilant Food, SAIL, Sun TV and Zee Media among others.

From the BSE, HEG, Jubilant Food, L&T, Sun TV, Wabco and Sagar Cements were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1114 stocks advancing as against 535 declines while 352 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1742 stocks advanced and 886 stocks declined while 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.