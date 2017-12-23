Market Update: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports top Nifty gainers; HCC zooms 10%; Reliance Infra most active

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex adding 86 points and was trading at 33847 while the Nifty gained 25 points and was trading at 10465.

Nifty Realty was up 0.7 percent led by Unitech, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The midcap index was also trading in the green with Reliance Infra jumping over 6 percent while Reliance Capital was up close to 4 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance which gained 1 percent each followed by Hindalco, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were Reliance Infra and Reliance Capital which added 4-6 percent while Manappuram, Wockhardt and Maruti were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included HCL Tech and Coal India.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included HCC which zoomed 10 percent while Adani Power was up 8 percent. Adani Transmission, Reliance Infra and Polaris were the other top gainers.

70 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Future Consumer, KEC International, Mindtree, Voltas, VRL Logistics and Wockhardt.

From the BSE, Ceat, Motilal Oswal, Wockhardt, Dixon Tech were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1169 stocks advancing as against 395 declines while 421 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1366 stocks advanced and 484 stocks declined while 64 remained unchanged on the BSE.