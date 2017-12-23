App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports top Nifty gainers; HCC zooms 10%; Reliance Infra most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1169 stocks advancing as against 395 declines while 421 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1366 stocks advanced and 484 stocks declined while 64 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex adding 86 points and was trading at 33847 while the Nifty gained 25 points and was trading at 10465.

Nifty Realty was up 0.7 percent led by Unitech, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The midcap index was also trading in the green with Reliance Infra jumping over 6 percent while Reliance Capital was up close to 4 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance which gained 1 percent each followed by Hindalco, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Airtel.

related news

The most active stocks were Reliance Infra and Reliance Capital which added 4-6 percent while Manappuram, Wockhardt and Maruti were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included HCL Tech and Coal India.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included HCC which zoomed 10 percent while Adani Power was up 8 percent. Adani Transmission, Reliance Infra and Polaris were the other top gainers.

70 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Future Consumer, KEC International, Mindtree, Voltas, VRL Logistics and Wockhardt.

From the BSE, Ceat, Motilal Oswal, Wockhardt, Dixon Tech were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1169 stocks advancing as against 395 declines while 421 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1366 stocks advanced and 484 stocks declined while 64 remained unchanged on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.