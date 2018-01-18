Market Update: Banks propel markets to record highs; HDFC Bank, ICICI, HUL, L&T hit 52-week high, Mindtree zooms 8%

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note hitting record highs with the Sensex gaining 377 points and was trading at 35462 while the Nifty was up 93 points and was trading at 10881.

The Nifty banking index was one of the outperforming sectors gaining 2 percent led by Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Yes Bank which jumped over 3 percent followed by UPL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.

The most active stocks were State Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Mindtree which zoomed over 8 percent while Firstsource Solutions gained close to 8 percent. Wockhardt, HCC and Yes Bank were the other top gainers.

57 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, L&T, Jubilant Food and V-Guard.

From the BSE, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Jubilant Food, L&T and ICICI Bank were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1158 stocks advancing as against 445 declines while 405 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1531 stocks advanced and 664 stocks declined while 81 remained unchanged on the BSE.