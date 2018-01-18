App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Banks propel markets to record highs; HDFC Bank, ICICI, HUL, L&T hit 52-week high, Mindtree zooms 8%

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1158 stocks advancing as against 445 declines while 405 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1531 stocks advanced and 664 stocks declined while 81 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note hitting record highs with the Sensex gaining 377 points and was trading at 35462 while the Nifty was up 93 points and was trading at 10881.

The Nifty banking index was one of the outperforming sectors gaining 2 percent led by Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Yes Bank which jumped over 3 percent followed by UPL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.

The most active stocks were State Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Mindtree which zoomed over 8 percent while Firstsource Solutions gained close to 8 percent. Wockhardt, HCC and Yes Bank were the other top gainers.

57 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, L&T, Jubilant Food and V-Guard.

From the BSE, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Jubilant Food, L&T and ICICI Bank were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1158 stocks advancing as against 445 declines while 405 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1531 stocks advanced and 664 stocks declined while 81 remained unchanged on the BSE.

tags #(L&T #Axis Bank #Buzzing Stocks #Firstsource Solutions #HCC #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #IndusInd Bank #Jubilant Food #Mindtree #Punjab National Bank #State Bank of India #stocks #UPL #V-Guard #Wockhardt #Yes Bank

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.