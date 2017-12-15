Market Update: Bank Nifty outshines, Maruti hits record high; HDFC Bank at new 52-week high; Jet up 3%

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday morning zoomed on the back of exit poll results with the Nifty up over 100 points while the Sensex jumped 334 points and was trading at 33585.

Bank Nifty outshined the broader indices and was up 1.4 percent led by HDFC Bank which jumped 2.5 percent followed by Bank of India, PNB, SBI and Yes Bank.

The midcap index was up 1.3 percent led by GMR Infra, Godrej Industries, Jain Irrigation, Just Dial, L&T Finance and Voltas.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained 3.2 percent followed by Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Hindalco Industries and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Maruti, Jet Airways, Reliance Industries and Vedanta.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Religare Enterprises which zoomed close to 5 percent while GSFC was up 4 percent. GMR Infra, Bank of India and Jet Airways were the other top gainers.

HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Century Ply and Relaxo Footwears were some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Globus Spirits among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1350 stocks advancing as against 226 declines. On the other hand, 1546 stocks advanced and 337 stocks declined on the BSE.