Market Update: Advanced Enzymes zooms 14%, Tech Mahindra top gainer; Eicher Motors falls 2%

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday afternoon shed the morning gains but were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 9 points and was trading at 33821 while the Nifty gained 6 points and was trading at 10441.

Nifty midcap was the under performing sector shedding 0.9 percent dragged by JP Associates, IFCI, Reliance Power and Unitech.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and ONGC each adding over 2 percent while Tata Motors and Coal India were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Power, Reliance Capital and Reliance Naval.

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors, HPCL and Indiabulls Housing Finance each shedding over 2 percent while BPCL and IOC were the other losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Advanced Enzymes which zoomed over 14 percent followed by Videocon and Dish TV.

The top Sensex losers included RComm which fell 5 percent while JP Associates, IFCI, Reliance Power and Adani Transmission were the other top losers.

71 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Chambal Fertilisers, L&T Infotech, MTNL and Wipro.

From the BSE, L&T Infotech, HEG, TVS Motor, HEG and Goodyear India were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 506 stocks advancing as against 1143 declines while 350 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 912 stocks advanced and 1641 stocks declined while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.