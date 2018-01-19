App
Jan 19, 2018 09:44 AM IST

Market Update: Adani Ports, Yes Bank jumps 2%; TCS hits new 52-week high, Bharti Airtel most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 876 stocks advancing as against 697 declines while 422 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1102 stocks advanced and 851 stocks declined while 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday morning were trading on a positive note with the Sensex gaining 46 points and was trading at 35,307 while the Nifty was up 4 points and was trading at 10,821.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Yes Bank which jumped over 2 percent followed by Adani Ports which gained 1.5 percent. Reliance Industries ahead of its Q3 numbers was up 1 percent. HPCL and Eicher Motors were the other gainers.

The most active stocks were Sunteck, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, HDFC and Just Dial.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Jain Irrigation Systems which jumped 3.75 percent while Indiabulls Ventures added 3 percent. Hathway, Adani Ports and Yes Bank were the other top gainers.

12 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including HCL Technologies which declared its October-December numbers while TCS was the other stock which hit new 52-week high.

From the BSE, TCS, Wonderla Holidays and GRUH Finance were some of the stocks which hit fresh 52-week high.

Global research firm Citi has maintained a buy on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 575.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Adani Ports #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #TCS #Yes Bank

