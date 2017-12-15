App
Dec 15, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 97 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on BSE; Bajaj Auto top Nifty gainer, JK Tyre up 8%

48 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Century Ply, Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Transport and Relaxo Footwears.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon zoomed on the back of exit poll results with the Nifty up over 92 points while the Sensex jumped 279 points and was trading at 33526.

Bank Nifty outshined the broader indices and was up 1 percent led by Federal Bank, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.

The midcap index was up 1.3 percent led by Apollo Tyres, GMR Infra, Havells India, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, JSW Energy, L&T Finance, Sun TV and Voltas.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained over 4 percent followed by Bajaj Auto which jumped 3 percent. M&M, Yes Bank and Eicher Motors were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Maruti, M&M and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included HCL Infosystems which spiked over 9 percent while JK Tyre was up close to 8 percent. Sundaram Fasteners, Future Consumer and Bombay Dyeing were the other top gainers.

48 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Century Ply, Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Transport and Relaxo Footwears.

97 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on the BSE including Maruti, HDFC Bank, M&M, TVS Motor, GM Breweries among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1196 stocks advancing as against 474 declines. On the other hand, 1724 stocks advanced and 861 stocks declined on the BSE.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

