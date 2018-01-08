App
Jan 08, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 187 stocks hit 52-week high on NSE; Philips Carbon zooms 17%, JSPL, Sun Pharma most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon with 1065 stocks advancing as against 665 declines while 291 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1801 stocks advanced and 1121 stocks declined while 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Morning afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 172 points and was trading at 34325 while the Nifty gained 48 points and was trading at 10606.

The Nifty midcap index was up 1.2 percent led GMR Infra, Biocon, CG Power, IFCI, Just Dial, L&T Finance and Reliance Power.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Sun Pharma and Lupin which were up over 2 percent each while Tech Mahindra, Coal India and L&T were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Jindal Steel & Power which zoomed over 9 percent while Sun Pharma was up 3 percent. Philips Carbon zoomed 17 percent followed by Bharti Airtel and Wockhardt.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rain Industries which jumped over 8 percent while IDFC Bank, JSPL, Wockhardt and Indian Hotels were the other top gainers.

187 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Bharat Financial, Biocon, Dabur India, Hexaware, JSPL, Jubilant Food, L&T, Oil India, CESC, M&M Financial, Raymond, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TV18 Broadcast, Wockhardt and Zee Entertainment among others.

From the BSE, Philips Carbon, Jubilant Food, L&T, Birla Corp, Raymond, Sun TV and Alkem Labs were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

