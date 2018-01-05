Market Update: 136 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; Idea zooms 10%, Yes Bank top gainer

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday morning were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 164 points and was trading at 34134 while the Nifty gained 43 points and was trading at 10548.

The Nifty metal index was thee outperforming sector gaining 1.43 percent led by Welspun Corp, Bhushan Steel, JSW Steel & NMDC.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Yes Bank which gained over 4 percent while Adani Ports and Tata Steel were up over 2 percent each. Vedanta and TCS were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Communications. Idea Cellular zoomed over 10 percent while Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and Tata Steel were the other active stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Idea Cellular which zoomed 10 percent while Lakshmi Machine was up 7 percent. RComm, Bajaj Electric and IOB were the other top Sensex gainers.

136 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Bajaj Electric, CESC, Century Textiles, Escorts, Hexaware, Jain Irrigation, L&T, United Spirits, Oil India, SAIL, Sun TV, Tata Steel and Titan among others.

From the United Spirits, Jubilant Food, L&T, Raymond and CESC were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday morning with 1175 stocks advancing as against 476 declines while 350 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1745 stocks advanced and 763 stocks declined while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.