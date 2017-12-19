Market Update: 136 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Jain Irrigation zooms 8%, KEC International hits 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note with the Sensex adding 107 points and was trading at 33710 while the Nifty gained 33 points and was trading at 10422.

Nifty Auto was the outperforming sector gaining over 1.5 percent led by Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero Moto, Apollo Tyres and Maruti Suzuki and Amara Raja Batteries.

CNX Realty was up 1.24 percent led by Delta Corp, Unitech and Godrej Properties.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Hero MotoCorp which jumped 3 percent followed by UPL, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki which gained over 1 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, L&T Finance and Vedanta were the other top active stocks.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Jain Irrigation zoomed over 8 percent followed by Religare, Videocon, Rcomm and Delta Corp.

75 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including KEC International, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirits, Motherson Sumi and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE, 136 stocks hit fresh 52-week high including Page Industries, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirits, SRF, M&M, Titan Company and TVS Motor .

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Tuesday afternoon with 1294 stocks advancing as against 346 declines while 348 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1802 stocks advanced and 604 stocks declined while 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 560. It believes that Q4 is likely to be very strong with four launches and seasonality kicking in while Q3 FY18 margins will stay muted.

The house continues to like Tata Motors as JLR is entering a sweet spot adding that product launches is likely to drive double-digit growth for the next few quarters.