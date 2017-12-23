Market Update: 125 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; eClerx, Network18 zoom 10%, TCS top gainer

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex adding 125 points and was trading at 33880 while the Nifty gained 30 points and was trading at 10470.

Nifty IT was the outperforming sector gaining 1 percent led by Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Mindtree.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were TCS and Bajaj Finance which added 2 percent each followed by ONGC, Infosys and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki followed by Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Infosys and Bharti Airtel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Reliance Naval, eClerx and Network18 which zoomed over 10 percent each followed by GSPL and Polaris.

125 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Century Textiles, eClerx, GSPL, Infosys, Jet Airways, United Spirits among others.

From the BSE, United Spirts, SRF, Ceat, Shriram Transport and Century Textiles were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 962 stocks advancing as against 724 declines while 308 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1511 stocks advanced and 1163 stocks declined while 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd