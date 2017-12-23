App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 125 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; eClerx, Network18 zoom 10%, TCS top gainer

125 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Century Textiles, eClerx, GSPL, Infosys, Jet Airways, United Spirits among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Friday with the Sensex adding 125 points and was trading at 33880 while the Nifty gained 30 points and was trading at 10470.

Nifty IT  was the outperforming sector gaining 1 percent led by Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Mindtree.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were TCS and Bajaj Finance which added 2 percent each followed  by ONGC, Infosys and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki followed by Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Infosys and Bharti Airtel.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Reliance Naval, eClerx and Network18 which zoomed  over 10 percent each followed by GSPL and Polaris.

125 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Ceat, Century Textiles, eClerx, GSPL, Infosys, Jet Airways, United Spirits among others.

From the BSE, United Spirts, SRF, Ceat, Shriram Transport and Century Textiles were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 962 stocks advancing as against 724 declines while 308 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1511 stocks advanced and 1163 stocks declined while 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.