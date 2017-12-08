Market Update: 115 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Maruti top gainer, ICICI Bank up 1%

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 76 points or 0.75 percent while the Sensex added 241 points and was trading at 33190.

Bank Nifty was the outperforming sector which was up close to 1 percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

Nifty Pharma was up close to 1 percent led by Piramal Enterprises which jumped close to 4 percent while Sun Pharma, Divis Labs and Glenmark were the other gainers.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was Tata Steel which jumped close to 3 percent and Hindalco added 2.2 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks was Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Motherson Sumi and Tata Steel. Jet Airways was also one of the most active stock which fell 4.5 percent.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Future Consumer which zoomed 11.6 percent while Bombay Dyeing gained 10.6 percent. Unitech, JP Associates and Ajanta Pharma were the other top Sensex gainers.

69 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Balkrishna Industries, DLF, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India, GSK Consumer, HUL and TVS Motor.

115 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on BSE including Maruti Suzuki, GSK Consumer, Britannia, TVS Motor, Finolex, Biocon and GAIL India.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1156 stocks advancing as against 505 declines. On the other hand, 1637 stocks advanced and 841 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on Future Consumer with a target of Rs 95 per share. It believes that the company may be India's fisth largest FMCG company by FY21 and sees revenue growth of 3.2x over FY17-20.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on DLF with a stop loss of 235, target of Rs 242.