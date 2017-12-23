Market Update: 108 stocks hit 52-week high on NSE; RComm, Unitech rally 10-14%; L&T top gainer

The Indian benchmark indices were trading flat on Thursday afternoon with the Sensex down 5 points while the Nifty flat at 10444.

Nifty Infra was up over 1 percent as stocks like Reliance Coommunications, GMR Infra, Jaiprakash Associates and Idea Cellular led the index charge.

The media stocks were also buzzing with Sun TV Network jumping close to 5 percent while Network18 and TV18 Broadcast added 3 percent each.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Larsen & Toubro which gained over 2 percent followed by HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries and NTPC.

The most active stocks were Sun TV, RComm, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt.

The top Nifty losers included Mahindra & Mahindra which fell 3 percent while Infosys, HUL, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were the other losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Unitech which zoomed over 14 percent after the 2G case verdict followed by IFCI, RComm, GMR Infra and Manappuram Finance.

108 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, GSK Consumer, Jet Airways, United Spirits, Pidilite Industries and Raymond among others.

From the BSE, United Spirits, Raymond, MM Forgings, GSK Consumer were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1096 stocks advancing as against 543 declines. On the other hand, 1592 stocks advanced and 884 stocks declined on the BSE.

