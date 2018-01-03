App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 107 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; Graphite up 8%, RIL, Maruti most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1216 stocks advancing as against 479 declines while 306 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1918 stocks advanced and 866 stocks declined while 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday afternoon were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 82 points and was trading at 33894 while the Nifty gained 32 points and was trading at 10475.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Adani Ports which was up close to 3 percent while Tech Mahindra added 1.8 percent. Hindalco Industries, L&T and ICICI Bank were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Graphite India which jumped 8 percent while RComm was down 5 percent. Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Fortis Healthcare were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Dr Reddy's Labs which fell 3 percent followed by ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Wipro.

related news

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Adani Enterprises jumped 8 percent. JSPL and Fortis Healthcare were the other top gainers.

107 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Dabur India, Adani Enterprises, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Power and Rain Industries among others.

From the BSE,  HEG, Jubilant Food, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1216 stocks advancing as against 479 declines while 306 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1918 stocks advanced and 866 stocks declined while 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Labs #Graphite India #maruti #Reliance #RIL #stocks #Tech Mahindra

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.