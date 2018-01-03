Market Update: 107 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; Graphite up 8%, RIL, Maruti most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday afternoon were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 82 points and was trading at 33894 while the Nifty gained 32 points and was trading at 10475.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Adani Ports which was up close to 3 percent while Tech Mahindra added 1.8 percent. Hindalco Industries, L&T and ICICI Bank were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Graphite India which jumped 8 percent while RComm was down 5 percent. Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Fortis Healthcare were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Dr Reddy's Labs which fell 3 percent followed by ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Wipro.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Adani Enterprises jumped 8 percent. JSPL and Fortis Healthcare were the other top gainers.

107 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Dabur India, Adani Enterprises, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Power and Rain Industries among others.

From the BSE, HEG, Jubilant Food, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 1216 stocks advancing as against 479 declines while 306 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1918 stocks advanced and 866 stocks declined while 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

