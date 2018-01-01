Market Update: 104 stocks hit new 52-week high, Unitech zooms 20%; Sun Pharma, Airtel top gainers

The Indian benchmark indices on the first day of the new year were trading flat with the Sensex adding 12 points and was trading at 34068 while the Nifty was flat at 10530.

Nifty Realty continued to outperform jumping 2.2 percent led by Unitech which zoomed 20 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Indiabulls Housing Finance which gained 3 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma and GAIL India.

The most active stocks were Reliance Communications which fell 2.6 percent while Infibeam zoomed 7 percent followed by Reliance Power and Reliance Capital.

The top Nifty losers included Bharti Infratel and TCSwhich shed 1 percent each while HUL, Bosch and UntraTech were the other top losers.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Unitech which zoomed 18 percent while Reliance Naval was up 12 percent. Infibeam, Reliance Power and HCL Infosystems were the other top gainers.

101 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including eClerx, Concor, GMR Infra, IGL, JSPL, Reliance Power, Unitech and Whirlpool.

From the BSE, Wabco, SRF, United Spirits, Whirlpool, Jet Airways and L&T Infotech were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Monday afternoon with 1249 stocks advancing as against 439 declines while 343 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1909 stocks advanced and 728 stocks declined while 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.