Market Update: 100 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; HDFC Bank, Maruti at record highs, HDIL, Religare up 5%

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Wednesday with the Sensex adding 25 points and was trading at 33862 while the Nifty gained 4 points and was trading at 10467.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector gaining 1.68 percent led by HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate and Delta Corp.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were GAIL India which gained 2.2 percent followed by ONGC which added 1.7 percent. Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were PNB which fell over 3 percent while Maruti was up 1.16 percent. M&M, Jet Airways and Jain Irrigation were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Adani Ports, HPCL and State Bank of India.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included HDIL and Atul which jumped close to 6 percent each while Religare Enterprises was up close to 5 percent hitting record highs. Edelweiss Financial Services gained over 1 percent to hit new record high as the companies announced the acquisition by Edelweiss Wealth Management of Religare’s securities business, which includes securities and commodities broking, and depository participant services. Reliance Communications and Amara Raja Batteries were the other top gainers.

100 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Atul, Balkrishna Industries, Delta Corp, GAIL India, GSK Consumer, HDFC Bank, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Motherson Sumi, Titan Company and TVS Motor among others.

From the BSE, Maruti Suzuki, United Spirts, Atul, SRF, HDFC Bank, Shriram Transport and Raymond were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 959 stocks advancing as against 606 declines while 416 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1254 stocks advanced and 716 stocks declined while 100 remained unchanged on the BSE.