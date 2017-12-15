Market to remain volatile ahead of Gujarat Election Result: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The market is expected to remain volatile ahead of Gujarat Election Result. After two consecutive days of selling, the Indian benchmark Index Nifty has given an upward movement of 0.58 percent yesterday. Nifty opened at 10229, made a low of 10142 and closed at 10252 after making a high of 10276. The Small Cap Index looses 0.32 percent last day and closed at 8460.

Among the major sectors, Infrastructure, FMCG Food and Realty gained from lows. Among Infra stocks, Welspun Industries moved up 11.62 percent and IRB Infra by 7.32 percent from day’s low. ADF Foods and Prabhat Dairy were the gainers among FMCG Food stocks.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 77 points against yesterday's close of 10276 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10366.

