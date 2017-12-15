App
Dec 15, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market to remain volatile ahead of Gujarat Election Result: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 77 points against yesterday's close of 10276 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10366, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The market is expected to remain volatile ahead of Gujarat Election Result. After two consecutive days of selling, the Indian benchmark Index Nifty has given an upward movement of 0.58 percent yesterday. Nifty opened at 10229, made a low of 10142 and closed at 10252 after making a high of 10276. The Small Cap Index looses 0.32 percent last day and closed at 8460.

Among the major sectors, Infrastructure, FMCG Food and Realty gained from lows. Among Infra stocks, Welspun Industries moved up 11.62 percent and IRB Infra by 7.32 percent from day’s low. ADF Foods and Prabhat Dairy were the gainers among FMCG Food stocks.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 77 points against yesterday's close of 10276 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10366.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

