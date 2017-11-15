App
Nov 15, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mark Zuckerberg, wife give $12 mn public service grant to Harvard

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, school announced yesterday that the grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will provide financial support for up to 2,300 students over the next 15 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University USD 12.1 million to help low-income undergraduate students pursue public service jobs.

The school's Stride scholarship program for public service will be renamed the Priscilla Chan Stride Service Program, after Chan.

The school's Stride scholarship program for public service will be renamed the Priscilla Chan Stride Service Program, after Chan.

Chan is a 2007 Harvard graduate who participated in the program, working at an after-school program in Boston. She said she hopes the grant will give more students the "ability to choose service."

Harvard says the grant also will expand year-round scholarships and mentorships for low-income students seeking community service fellowships.

