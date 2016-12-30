Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala buys stake in L&T Finance

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has purchased 46,000 shares in L&T Finance from the open market, reports Economic Times.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 30, 2016, 12.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala buys stake in L&T Finance

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has purchased 46,000 shares in L&T Finance from the open market, reports Economic Times.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala buys stake in L&T Finance

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has purchased 46,000 shares in L&T Finance from the open market, reports Economic Times.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Harsh Mariwala (more)

CMD, Marico |

Moneycontrol Bureau

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has purchased 46,000 shares in L&T Finance from the open market, reports Economic Times .  

Mariwala who is an independent board member on L&T Finance has bought these shares in his personal capacity. “As a board member, I had to take the relevant approvals from the board and then bought the shares in my individual capacity. It is a confirmation of the fact that I believe in the L&T Finance story,“ Mariwala said.

L&T finance has a loan book size over Rs 57,000 crore. The stock gained 29 percent so far this year, beating the broader market in 2016.

L&T Finance has plans to exit its non-core businesses such as car financing leases and SME loans. It has appointed merchant bankers to advise them. 

 
 


 



 


 


 
Tags  Marico Harsh Mariwala L&T Finance Holdings

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Marico Chief Harsh Mariwala buys stake in L&T Finance

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.