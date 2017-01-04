Margins are inching up to 8-9%, says KEC International

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International spoke about the business and also gave his outlook for the company.

A: This year we have already got railway orders of Rs 1,100 crore and we are L1 in another Rs 400 crore. So hopefully, by this yearend we should close with an order intake of Rs 1,500 crore which is more than double or I will say triple of what we have got in the earlier years.

Similarly, on the revenue front, we were at Rs 200 crore odd last year and we should be closer to Rs 450-500 crore this year and maybe Rs 800 crore or so next year. So, railway is moving up in the size and all that.

As far as margins are concerned, yes, we have had a relatively lesser level of margins as compared to T&D during this year, but hopefully next year onwards we should be at the same range with volumes picking up.

Reema: You are saying that the railway margins were lower than the company average margins?

A: They were lower than the T&D margins. T&D are average between 8 and 10 percent. Railways were slightly lower than that and that is mainly because of the volumes.

Reema: This hectic rate of growth in orders as well as revenues, what is it predicated on? What gives you the confidence that revenues will go up from Rs 450 crore in FY17 to Rs 800 crore. What is the kind of order pipeline from the government and private players?

A: There are two things on which this confidence is based. One is obviously existing order book. Hopefully we should close the yearend with and unexecuted order book of Rs 1,500 crore. So, a large part of that - Rs 700-800 crore will come from that. Second, if you look at what the Railway Minster and his ministry has been saying, this year they have tendered out 2,000 km of overhead electrification. Next year, the target 4,000 km and year after, they are talking about 6,000 km. So, the very fact that they have such ambitious targets and they have actually been able to tender out an award and also start execution on some of the projects - that gives us a lot of confidence that we should be able to easily increase our revenues to Rs 700-800 crore, if not more.

Prashant: This 2,000 km of overhead electrification has been ordered out already. Is that what you are saying or was that the plan?

A: Yes or it will be ordered by March.

Prashant: How much of this has already been ordered out?

A: I do not have the exact number but I will say from the number of orders which we have got and all, we would have got almost Rs 1,000 crore of orders in railway electrification this year itself which is more than double of what we would have got earlier.

Prashant: How much approximately does one kilometre of electrification cost?

A: This would probably be around Rs 2-3 crore or something.

Prashant: So, we are talking about Rs 5,000 odd crore in terms of the size?

A: The numbers would vary upon the type, whether it is a single track, double track and all that stuff, but what I am very clearly seeing is the numbers are going up and that is one thing. The second thing what is also happening is on the execution front there has been a lot of delegation of authority, power and all from the Railway Board down to the circles and to the Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) and Chief Regional Managers (CRM). So, if you have problems in projects, they get resolved very fast. The responsibilities are getting fixed. So, execution is picking up significantly, like the timeframe from between a tender to an award to a start of a project earlier would be anything between six months to 12 months. Now, in the last order which I got, within 60 days of tendering, we actually started work. So, that is a significant change.

Reema: 2,000 km of electrification, roughly we are assuming about Rs 5,000 crore of revenue. What would be your market share in that?

A: It is around 15-20 percent - that is where we got into a Rs 1,000 crore of orders.

Reema: Next year, when the government electrifies 4,000 km of lines, that is roughly Rs 10,000 crore of revenues, we should expect Rs 2,000 crore coming in for at least KEC International, if not more?

A: Hopefully, yes.

Prashant: What are the operating margins on this work?

A: Now they are inching up to 8-9 percent and all that. Earlier, it was slightly below 8 percent.

Prashant: What is the average for the company?

A: Average for the company, this year we should end up with around 8.5 percent.

Prashant: So, it should be better next year with more volume of work and as you are saying, margins will inch up?

A: Definitely. Especially in the railways what is happening is that because the volumes are going up, the overheads and all will come down also.

Reema: If you could just come in on your full-year growth numbers, when we last spoke to you, you had indicated a 10 percent expectation on revenues for FY17, but the first half of the year has been quite lacklustre for KEC. Are you still on track to hit 10 percent for the year?

A: It has been lacklustre in terms of revenue growth. Margins have been growing very significantly. I do not know honestly whether we will be able to achieve 10 percent now because the demonetisation piece has had an impact on the revenues with revenues shifting due to non-availability of trucks, workers not being there. So, clearly, Q3 will not be great in terms of revenue growth. We do expect that this impact should peter out and we will be able to dispatch everything and get our workers back. So, if that does not happen then probably 10 percent may still not be achievable. If things really pick up immediately then we may still be able to stick to 10 percent or maybe slightly below that.

Prashant: So, you are saying that you will close FY17 with an unexecuted order book of close to Rs 1,500 crore?

A: In the railway business. Overall, we should be close to Rs 10,500 crore or something like that.

Reema: When we last spoke to you, you also told us that you are one the five-six bidders interested for Jyoti Structures. If you could give us an update on what the plan is? Are you still interested or have you backed out? At what stage has the deal reached?

A: A lot of things have been covered in the press. I do not want to comment beyond that.

Reema: But you are still interested?

A: No comments at all.