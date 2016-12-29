Margins to stay around 14-15 percent in new projects: RPP Infra

Dec 29, 2016, 10.23 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

RPP Infra Projects bagged two orders for Kamarajar Port and Chennai Corporation worth Rs 54 crore. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 A Nithya, Whole Time Director at RPP Infra Projects Limited said the duration of the two projects was of 18 months and the margin in both the projects was around 14-15.

She said with the addition of this order the current order book stood at around Rs 810 crore. She also said subsequent to their participation in various orders worth around Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka they expect another Rs 500 crore worth of order by this financial year end.

While maintaining that the flow of order was better in 2016 than it was an year ago she said demonetisation has affected the company negatively this year but she expects the situation to improve in FY17-18.

Tags  RPP Infra Projects A Nithya Kamarajar Port Chennai Corporation

