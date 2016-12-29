Dec 29, 2016, 10.23 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 A Nithya, Whole Time Director at RPP Infra Projects Limited said the duration of the two projects was of 18 months and the margin in both the projects was around 14-15.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Margins to stay around 14-15 percent in new projects: RPP Infra
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 A Nithya, Whole Time Director at RPP Infra Projects Limited said the duration of the two projects was of 18 months and the margin in both the projects was around 14-15.
The company has received order from Kamarajar Port
RPP Infra Projects has received order from Kamaraj
R.P.P. Infra Projects has received one more additi
R.P.P. Infra Projects has received order from TNCS
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.