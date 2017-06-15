Manpasand Beverages posts 22.43 percent jump in net profit in Q4

App
Jun 14, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Total income in the Q4 FY 2016-17 was Rs 281.92 crore, a growth of 31.31 per cent as compared to Rs 214.69 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the Q4 ended March 2017 was at Rs 5.48 per share.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd reported 22.43 percent growth in net profit of Rs 31.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as against a net profit of Rs. 25.59 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income in the Q4 FY 2016-17 was Rs 281.92 crore, a growth of 31.31 per cent as compared to Rs 214.69 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the Q4 ended March 2017 was at Rs 5.48 per share.

The company has reported a 43.85 percent rise in the net profit at Rs 72.63 crore for the financial year ended March 2017 as against the net profit of Rs 50.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the FY 2016-17 at Rs 735.02 crore was higher by 35.83 percent as compared to Rs 541.14 crore in the previous fiscal. EPS for FY 2016-17 was at Rs 12.70 crore.

The company commenced work on four new manufacturing units simultaneously. With these plants in place, the company will double its production capacity in the coming 12-18 months.

We also took the significant step of entering the southern markets and strengthened our reach across South India.

In addition, we have lined up a few product launches that are not only innovative but also cater to health conscious customers, the company said.

