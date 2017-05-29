App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manpasand Beverages, Parle Products in brand promotion deal

"The company is associating with Parle Products Pvt and plans to access 4.5 million outlets pan-India. In this association, both companies will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in biscuits or snacks and the beverage industry," Manpasand Beverages said in a regulatory filing today.

Fruit juice manufacturer Manpasand Beverages is teaming up with biscuits and confectionery maker Parle Products to cross-promote their brands and achieve growth.

The stock of Manpasand Beverages was trading 2.78 per cent lower at Rs 821.55 on the BSE today.

