Manpasand Beverages, Parle Products in brand promotion deal

Fruit juice manufacturer Manpasand Beverages is teaming up with biscuits and confectionery maker Parle Products to cross-promote their brands and achieve growth.

"The company is associating with Parle Products Pvt and plans to access 4.5 million outlets pan-India. In this association, both companies will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in biscuits or snacks and the beverage industry," Manpasand Beverages said in a regulatory filing today.

The stock of Manpasand Beverages was trading 2.78 per cent lower at Rs 821.55 on the BSE today.