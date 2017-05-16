App
May 16, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mankind Pharma launches hypertension drug at Rs 7.5 per tablet

"At Mankind, we endeavour to bring the latest innovative therapies with assured quality that address primary healthcare challenge in India-world class quality at an affordable price," Mankind Group chairman and founder R C Juneja said in a statement.

Mankind Pharma today said it has launched anti-hypertensive drug Zolahart at an affordable price of Rs 7.50 per tablet.

The company said the price of its product was 51 per cent lower than that of the other competitor drugs in the segment.

