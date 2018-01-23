App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Male grooming industry to touch Rs 35k cr in next 3 years: Assocham report

The male grooming industry currently stands at Rs 16,800 crore in India, the report said, adding that the market grew over 45 percent in the last five years on the back of increasing per capita income and urbanisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The male grooming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45 percent to touch Rs 35,000 crore in next three years, due to rising aspiration among men to look better and rapid urbanisation, says an Assocham report.

The male grooming industry currently stands at Rs 16,800 crore in India, the report said, adding that the market grew over 45 percent in the last five years on the back of increasing per capita income and urbanisation.

Interestingly, men in the age group of 25 to 45 outpace women in spending more money on grooming and personal care products, the survey noted.

Besides, it highlighted that men in smaller towns are displaying greater desire for grooming, especially in the whitening and fairness segment.

"Due to changing demographics and lifestyles, deeper consumer pockets, rising media exposure, greater product choice, growth in retail segment and wider availability are the reasons for sharp rising demand of cosmetics among Indian men," the industry body said in the report said.

While shaving products currently control the largest market share in terms of revenue in Indian men's grooming market, deodorants and antiperspirants have the second largest market share.

The survey further said there has been sharp increase in beauty salon and spa in the country and it is estimated that about 40-45 percent of total salon business come from men's treatment.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.