you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 19, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Makarand Lele to be new ICSI president

The election of Lele and Rao V -- both fellow members of the Institute -- is effective from January 19, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Company secretaries' apex body ICSI today said Makarand Lele has been elected as its president for 2018.

Also, Ahalada Rao V has been elected as the vice- president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the ongoing calender year.

The election of Lele and Rao V -- both fellow members of the Institute -- is effective from January 19, 2018, ICSI said in a release.

Lele, a member of ICSI since 1992, is a commerce graduate from Garware College of Commerce, Pune and also holds the certificate of practice of ICSI since 1993.

"His expertise is in providing total business solutions. He has been consulting to various Indian and international businesses on compliances, governance, risk management, joint ventures, policies, structuring and various critical matters in corporate laws over two decades," ICSI said.

Rao V is a science graduate from Osmania University and holds a Masters in Financial Management from Pondicherry University.

He has overall 20 years of corporate experience and has spread various expert opinions and advice on all the matters of corporate laws and served as an advocate during 1999-01, ICSI said, adding that from 2001 till date, he has rich experience in secretarial works.

