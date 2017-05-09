App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 09, 2017 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majority of doctors against generic prescription rule: Poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month hinted towards a legal framework to make doctors prescribe generic drugs and the subsequent notice by MCI enforcing the same has sent medical community in the throes of a debate.

Majority of doctors against generic prescription rule: Poll

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

The government push to make use of generic names mandatory in drug prescriptions may get a pushback from doctors. In a poll conducted by Curofy, India's largest community of verified doctors, about 73 percent of 5673 participants, said they were against this proposal.

Many practitioners in the medical field said they are concerned about the quality of the generics as well as the educational qualification of the chemist who will unwittingly get to decide which generic to sell if such a law comes into effect.

 

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a legal framework to make doctors prescribe generic drugs. Medical Council of India (MCI), the statutory body which regulates medical education and registers doctors, issued a public notice to all physicians in the country to prescribe drugs only by generic names and warned of disciplinary action against doctors violating the code. Understandably, the doctors community, who are against it, has voiced their disapproval.

According to the study, doctors from across tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities expressed disagreement with the decision uniformly.

Although doctors from all over the country are against this decision, some states expressed a stronger opposition towards the decision than others. A few of those states from which vehement dissent was voiced include     Assam: 89 percent (91 doctors participated); Jharkhand: 86 percent (191) and Kerala: 81 percent (110).

The study found that super specialists were more against this decision than general physicians. More gynecologists, pulmonologists, and intensivist disapprove of this ruling than other specialties. The breakup is as below:

•    Obstetrics and Gynecologists: 89 percent (194)
•    Pulmonologists: 93 percent (81)

•    Intensivist (Internal Medicine): 89 percent (311)

The poll received comments from more than 1000 doctors across specialities and geographies.

"Can the government guarantee the quality of drugs available in the market? " questioned one doctor.

Another doctor commented "who will take the responsibility of quality of drugs? The government, chemist or the pharmacist? Will the patient not come to the doctor but go to the pharmacist if the drug is ineffective?"

Such a proposal, if implemented, will give more power into the hands of chemists and pharmacists and might worsen the already fragile trust between doctors and patients, feels Mudit Vijayvergiya, Co-founder, Curofy.

“The government needs a more holistic plan that considers all aspects of healthcare in India before implementing such a proposal."

tags #Business #drug #government #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.