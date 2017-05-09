Majority of doctors against generic prescription rule: Poll

Moneycontrol News

The government push to make use of generic names mandatory in drug prescriptions may get a pushback from doctors. In a poll conducted by Curofy, India's largest community of verified doctors, about 73 percent of 5673 participants, said they were against this proposal.

Many practitioners in the medical field said they are concerned about the quality of the generics as well as the educational qualification of the chemist who will unwittingly get to decide which generic to sell if such a law comes into effect.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a legal framework to make doctors prescribe generic drugs. Medical Council of India (MCI), the statutory body which regulates medical education and registers doctors, issued a public notice to all physicians in the country to prescribe drugs only by generic names and warned of disciplinary action against doctors violating the code. Understandably, the doctors community, who are against it, has voiced their disapproval.

According to the study, doctors from across tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities expressed disagreement with the decision uniformly.

Although doctors from all over the country are against this decision, some states expressed a stronger opposition towards the decision than others. A few of those states from which vehement dissent was voiced include Assam: 89 percent (91 doctors participated); Jharkhand: 86 percent (191) and Kerala: 81 percent (110).

The study found that super specialists were more against this decision than general physicians. More gynecologists, pulmonologists, and intensivist disapprove of this ruling than other specialties. The breakup is as below:

• Obstetrics and Gynecologists: 89 percent (194)• Pulmonologists: 93 percent (81)

• Intensivist (Internal Medicine): 89 percent (311)

The poll received comments from more than 1000 doctors across specialities and geographies.

"Can the government guarantee the quality of drugs available in the market? " questioned one doctor.

Another doctor commented "who will take the responsibility of quality of drugs? The government, chemist or the pharmacist? Will the patient not come to the doctor but go to the pharmacist if the drug is ineffective?"

Such a proposal, if implemented, will give more power into the hands of chemists and pharmacists and might worsen the already fragile trust between doctors and patients, feels Mudit Vijayvergiya, Co-founder, Curofy.

“The government needs a more holistic plan that considers all aspects of healthcare in India before implementing such a proposal."