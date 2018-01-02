App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra tractor sales up 30% in December at 18,288 units

Domestic sales for Mahindra tractor were at 16,671 units as against 12,619 units in the year-ago month, up 32.11 per cent, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported 30.19 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 18,288 units in December.

The company had sold 14,047 units in December 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 16,671 units as against 12,619 units in the year-ago month, up 32.11 per cent, it added.

Export during the month stood at 1,617 units as against 1,428 units in the year-ago month.

tags #India #industry #Mahindra

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.