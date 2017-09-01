Mahindra tractor sales up 22% at 16,516 units in August

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported 21.95 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 16,516 units in August this year.

The company had sold 13,543 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 15,246 units as against 12,327 units in the year-ago month, up 23.67 per cent, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said: "With the normal monsoon received in the country till date, we are hopeful that it will boost the agricultural output leading to improved tractor demand in the festive months."

Exports during the month stood at 1,270 units as against 1,216 units in the same month last year, a growth of 4.44 per cent, the company said.