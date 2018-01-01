App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra sales up 8% to 39,200 units in December

In the domestic market, sales were up 7 per cent to 36,979 units last month compared to 34,411 units in December 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) today reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 39,200 units in December.

It had sold 36,464 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were up 7 per cent to 36,979 units last month compared to 34,411 units in December 2016.

Exports also grew 8 per cent to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7 per cent to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 24 per cent at 17,542 units in December 2017 against 14,154 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said: "Our commercial vehicles growth for December has been encouraging at 24 per cent and we are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in the MHCV segment which indicates a vibrancy in the economy."

Global automotive trends such as electric vehicles and shared mobility will be key indicators for 2018 and at Mahindra we would continue to be a key and innovative player, he added.

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Mahindra and Mahindra

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.