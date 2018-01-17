App
Jan 17, 2018 02:03 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics to train 10,000 drivers across India

MLL has initiated a special training programme to sensitise, train and empower drivers across India about safety and security, as a part of PMVKY, the company said in a statement.

 
 
Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) today said it will train 10,000 drivers across India under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMVKY).

MLL has initiated a special training programme to sensitise, train and empower drivers across India about safety and security, as a part of PMVKY, the company said in a statement.

Along with Nidan Technologies, the empanelled agency by the Government, MLL will impart training of defensive driving and anticipate situations while driving, it said.

MLL CEO Pirojshaw Sarkari saidt his initiative will not only train people in safe driving but also help them upgrade their skills.

MLL is a part of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group.

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra Logistics

